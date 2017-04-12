​Tips and tricks to master Gboard, Google's super smart Android keyboard

Type smarter

Gboard is more than just a keyboard. It’s another hub for Google to offer its superior search and artificial intelligence services and have them literally one touch away on any Android device.

Packed into Gboard are a ton of innovations to help you type better. While it works just fine out of the box, you’ll get a better experience if you dive into some of its customization options to make sure everything is set up for the way you like to type.

If you want a little assistance, here are 10 tips that will help you write faster, make fewer mistakes, and find just the right GIF.