News

Android Wear 2.0 update finally rolls out to first three devices

The Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and Tag Heuer Connected are the lucky winners.

Contributor, Greenbot |

android wear 2.0
Credit: Google
More like this

Android Wear 2.0 launched in early February, but Android Wear 1.0 watch users are still waiting for their wrist wear to get the update. That just changed for some. Wear 2.0 started rolling out Wednesday morning as an over-the-air update to the Fossil Q Founder, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, and Tag Heuer Connected, a Google employee announced on the company’s forums as first spotted by Android Police. The rollout should be finished by Tuesday, April 4.

As with Android smartphone and tablet updates, Android Wear rollouts are dependent upon device manufacturers, not Google. This has been the cause of some unfortunate confusion, especially for Fossil smartwatch owners.

In mid-March the company said the update was rolling out to the Fossil Q Wander, Q Marshal, and Q Founder. Those announcements went out via Twitter, however, along with a bunch of other dates from the company including the end of March. Now, it appears only one Fossil Q watch is getting the update, leaving wearers of the other two still waiting and hoping.

The impact on you at home: If you own one of the watches slated for the update, you can expect to see it within the next week. Other Android Wear 1.0 users will have to wait. The best approach is either to keep tabs on the forum post linked above to see if any new updates are added to it, or check with the manufacturer of your device to see when you can expect an update.

Android Wear 2.0 adds some nice improvements over the original release, including Google Assistant, an improved Google Fit, and Android Pay support for watches with NFC.

To comment on this article and other Greenbot content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
Popular on Greenbot
android messaging
Dress up your texts with these 4 Android SMS-replacement apps

Get a better messaging app that suits your texting style and personal preferences.

google assistant
How to get started with the Google Assistant on your Android phone

No longer a Pixel exclusive, Google’s all-knowing oracle will transform the way you use Android.

android nougat settings
How to see Wi-Fi passwords on an Android phone

What do you do when all you see is a sea of asterisks? (Hint: Rooting required.)

More from...
Featured Stories
google apps primary
Great Google apps you didn't know you needed

All Android phones come with a bunch of pre-loaded Google apps, but these you'll have to download from...

android o
Google offers sneak peek at Android O

Google drops the first developer preview of Android O two months before I/O and it's packed with...

170104 blackberry 1
No, tiny keypads aren't becoming cool again

You might think BlackBerry's KeyOne and the Nokia 3310 are the start of a renaissance for physical...

lg g6 front fixed
6 things you might not know about the LG G6

The G6 might be more conventional than previous LG flagships, but that doesn't mean you can't find some...