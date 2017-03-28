Great Google apps you didn't know you needed

You’re an Android user, so you’re probably a pro when it comes to alternative keyboard apps. But Google’s keyboard app, Gboard, has something other keyboard apps do not: Google search. Which makes sense, because Google’s biggest strength is, well, search. In addition to search, Gboard has a lot of other features for you to play with: Glide-typing, the ability to modify/customize (or turn off) auto-correct, voice input, and even a built-in Google Translate module that translates your text in real-time so you can carry on long and probably confusing conversations with people who speak a different language. There’s also built-in GIF searching, predictive typing (when you’re texting and when you’re searching), and plenty of free themes and customization options. And it’s getting better all the time…