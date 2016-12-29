Don’t Starve hits it right on the head with its title: dropped into an uncompromising and unfamiliar wilderness setting, your imperative is to avoid dying from hunger. It’s a simple goal, but not a small feat in this cartoonish survival game. You’ll need to craft items and weapons, contend with the local wildlife and various threats, and deal with other weird things that happen along the way.
Without tutorials, missions, or hand-holding, Don’t Starve is a lot like Minecraft’s own survival mode, albeit with quite a bit more personality in the presentation and encounters. Likewise, this indie game has been a surprise smash on PC and consoles, but the Pocket Edition thankfully keeps the challenge and charm fully intact on Android. Good luck out there.
Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition ($4.99)