The best Android apps of 2016

These are the best new apps of the year

Trying to keep track of every app that comes to the Play Store would be a complete impossibility. There are so many apps being uploaded every day that it can be easy to miss the good stuff hidden by all the mediocrity. We pay close attention to the Play Store, so here's your chance to catch up on all the best apps to hit Android in 2016. Every app on this list is worth trying—they're the best of the best.

These apps are presented in no particular order, and note that to qualify, they had to be either released in 2016, or at least completely overhauled and updated in 2016. Many apps released in prior years are still some of the best around, but that's not what this list is about.