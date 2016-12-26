10 must-have apps for your new Android phone

Even with the most spectacularly secure password, you are not completely safe from account hacks. The best way to keep your accounts secure is to use two-factor authentication (2FA), and Google accounts play nice with 2FA. Well, kind of nice. Two-factor auth is a bit of a pain to use, but Authy makes it much easier. This app can act as an authenticator for any service that supports open 2FA systems.
You can register Authy with your mobile number, then use the app generates codes for services like Google, Dropbox, and many others (once 2FA is activated). Authy is a huge improvement over other 2FA apps because it can sync the encrypted authentication tokens across all your devices including phones, tablets, and computers. Set it up once, and you’ll always have your 2FA codes close at hand.
Authy (free)