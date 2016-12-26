10 must-have apps for your new Android phone

Make your phone be all it can be

The first order of business when you get a new phone is to install your apps. Android makes it easy to grab all the apps from your old phone, so that covers the basics like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You don’t need to be told to download the most popular apps in the world. But what else should you install?

There are more than 1 million apps in the Play Store, but most of them aren’t worth your time. That’s not the case with these ten apps, though. These apps fill in some fundamental feature gaps in Android and make for a much more enjoyable experience. They’re also free or cheap, so you really don’t have any excuse not to give them a shot.