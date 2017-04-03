Brain pleasers

The Play Store is loaded with mindless distractions to fill your down moments, but you don’t have to play something dumb or monotonous. You can still put your mind to good use by playing an on-the-go puzzler, and luckily, Android has plenty of great options available.

We’ve picked 15 of our absolute favorite puzzle games out right now, which range from inventive spins on the match-three formula to strategic navigation games, challenging physics tests, and mystery-filled boxes. And don’t forget the snowman-rolling simulator, subway system-builder, and bonsai tree-snipping game. It’s a broad mix of options, and you’re sure to find something uniquely designed to tease your brain.