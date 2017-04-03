Touch devices offer a sense of tactile interaction that a gamepad or mouse cannot, and that’s put to good use in The Room, a much-loved mobile original. In this first-person adventure, you’re tasked with solving a selection of 3D puzzle boxes, each of which is loaded with things like locks, codes, hidden doors, dials, and other brain-taxing mechanisms.
And it’s never just one solution: the challenge is finding which approach unlocks the next opportunity, and so on and so forth—all while you rotate the box, focus on clues, and seek out curious details to explore. It’s very haunting and atmospheric, as well, with great graphics and cleverly designed boxes. And if you dig the original, The Room Two and The Room Three further expand upon the premise.
The Room ($1)