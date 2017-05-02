Watch TV for free with these 10 Android apps

CBS

CBS has seemingly larger digital ambitions than ABC in this space, as its one app not only serves as a repository for free content and even more with a login, but also a hub for its paid All Access subscription service. That can be confusing, but there’s still a lot of free TV to watch here.

Pros: The CBS app is loaded with content new and old alike, whether you’re looking for current hits like The Big Bang Theory, Elementary, or NCIS, or older favorites like The Brady Bunch and multiple Star Trek series. With newer shows, you’ll typically find five recent episodes available without a login, and unlike ABC, the CBS app doesn’t lock the newest of each. Older shows are less consistent with their free offerings: some have a couple episodes, while others have many more. Meanwhile, the CBS Evening News had all 18 of its recent episodes available for free.

Cons: All Access can be a confusing roadblock, especially since some TV shows (like The Good Fight, the new The Good Wife spinoff) and movies require a subscription but aren’t always clearly marked. It’s $6/month with commercials or $10 without. Without the pricier subscription, you can expect about two minutes of commercials during each ad break for the free shows available here.

CBS Full Episodes and Live TV (Free)