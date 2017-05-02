Watch TV for free with these 10 Android apps

Got a thing for anime (Japanese animation) or at least a curiosity about it? If so, then you’ll want to grab Crunchyroll, stat. This app compiles hundreds of popular anime series, new and old, and has plenty to offer without a subscription.
Pros: The library here is absolutely immense—I wish there had been something like this when I was buying $30 anime DVDs as a teen. Hit shows like One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, Dragon Ball Super, Attack on Titan, and Bleach are here in Japanese audio with English subtitles, along with many, many other series. And with the long-running shows, you can tap into the entire library for free: hundreds upon hundreds of episodes in some cases.
Cons: For series that are currently airing in Japan, the most recent episode of each is locked away for subscribers—it’s $7/month for unlimited premium access, but the episode is available right after it airs. Alongside that benefit, you also get HD video quality and all of the ads go away. Honestly, the standard-def videos look pretty solid, but if you’re using the app constantly, it might be worth the seven bucks a month to upgrade. Likewise, the video ads can be lengthy, but it’s a worthy trade-off for all of this great content.
Crunchyroll (Free)